Governor’s message on Quaid-e-Azam Day,Christmas

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana

said on Sunday that with the untiring and historical struggle of

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah the independence of the

subcontinent proved fruitful as today we are cherishing the

blessings of independence.

In his message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam,

the Punjab Governor said that our national problems and crises

could be solved only by acting upon the sayings of Jinnah.

He said that due to the deep political insight, absolutist,

brave and bold character, none of the fear could restrain founder

of Pakistan from this great purpose.

Punjab governor, in his message on Christmas, has felicitated

the Christian community. He said that it was the day to reiterate

the universal teachings of patience, tolerance, kindness and goodwill,

not only for the Christians but the whole mankind.

He said the Christians Community was playing a pivotal role

and service in every walk of life and had contributed a precious part

in national achievements.

The governor said the Christian community was an important part

of our society and were extending significant services in all fields.

Rajwana said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights

to all minority communities including Christian brethren.