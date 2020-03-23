Governor’s House closed for seven days

Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP):The Punjab Governor’s House has been closed for seven days and all staff sent on leave till March 30 as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Governor’s spokesperson on Monday, the governor’s secretariat staff has also been allowed holidays.

As a result, the Governor’s House will not be opened for the public on March 28 and 29 (Saturday & Sunday).

Earlier, the Governor’s House was sprayed with disinfectants to check any chances

of the virus.