Governor’s House closed for seven days

Naeem Khan Niazi
LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP):The Punjab Governor’s House has been closed for seven days and all staff sent on leave till March 30 as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Governor’s spokesperson on Monday, the governor’s secretariat staff has also been allowed holidays.
As a result, the Governor’s House will not be opened for the public on March 28 and 29 (Saturday & Sunday).
Earlier, the Governor’s House was sprayed with disinfectants to check any chances
of the virus.