Governors call on President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi had a meeting with the Governors of all four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan on Friday at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The Governors were at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The President discussed with the Governors issues pertaining to public welfare like provision of health, education, clean drinking water and sanitation facilities to the masses.