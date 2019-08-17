Governor warns of befitting reply in case of any misadventure by India

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said Pakistan would respond befittingly if India attempted any misadventure.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after visiting the residence of martyred Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam to condole with his family.

He said that Taimoor Aslam sacrificed his life to protect the country and his sacrifice would not go waste. The whole nation was standing with the family of the martyred soldier and we would never leave them alone, assured the Governor.

“I have assured the family of Taimoor Aslam of all support including financial on behalf of the Punjab and federal governments,” he added.