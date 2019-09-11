Governor visits mausoleum of Quaid

KARACHI, Sep 11 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the two-nation theory presented by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was proved to be totally correct today as minorities particularly Muslim in India were not safe.

Talking to media after visiting Mazar-i-Quaid in connection with the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Governor said that the Kashmiri people were struggling for their freedom following the two-nation theory presented by Quaid.