Governor visits FATA Tribunal, meets FATA lawyers Forum

PESHAWAR, February 13 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that implementing reforms in FATA is a continuous process and with it dispensation of immediate and cheap justice will become possible.

He further pointed out that the role of lawyers community in making all this possible in highly important.

He was talking during his visit to the offices of the FATA Tribunal at Judicial Complex Hayatabad here on Monday.

Sang-e-Marjan Khan, Chairman; Sajjad, Registrar and other concerned officials of the tribunal were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, a member of the tribunal Mr. Hussain Zada Khan briefed the Governor in detail on working of the tribunal. The Governor was informed that almost 1500 cases have been decided by the tribunal till date.

Later, a delegation, representing FATA lawyers Forum also called on the Governor at the Judicial Complex. The delegation was led by Mr. Faridullah Advocate and Mr. Ejaz Advocate.

While talking to the delegation, the Governor said that the role of lawyers in dispensation of justice to the people is highly important.

As a result of reforms in FATA, the Governor said, heavy responsibilities have evolved on the shoulders of the lawyers. Therefore he added, the lawyers should not only contribute their significant role towards development and construction of the country but also promote

realization amongst the people, as far as their basic rights are concerned.