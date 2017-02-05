Governor urges people to reaffirming commitment to uphold cause of Kashmiri people

PESHAWAR, Feb 5 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has appealed the people in general and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA in particular to reaffirm their commitment to be ready for offering any sacrifice for upholding the just cause of the people of Kashmir and make their long cherished dream of

getting freedom from the clutches of Indian occupation materialized.

This he said in a message on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day. The complete text of the message of the Governor Khyber Pakhunkhwa is as under:

5th February marks the Day of Solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. We as a nation share our feelings with Kashmiris world over who too observe this day in solidarity with their brethren in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, struggling for the last almost 70 years to secure right of self-determination.

Truly the ultimate goal is to enable our brethren languishing under Indian occupation to achieve their just goal of getting freedom and realize the world community at large about their role in materializing their aspirations.

The Day, this time carries special importance since a new wave of realization on the Kashmir Issue is emerging internationally especially in wake of the continued unrest amongst the people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Being the staunch supporters of the Kashmiri people in their freedom struggle, we as a Pakistani nation are determined to courageously raising and supporting their just cause at national and international forums.

Our moral support to this cause continues ever since the basic right of

self-determination of the Kashmiri people was usurped by the then Hindu Maharaja at the behest of his Indian mentors.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA having their comparatively closer proximity and association with their Kashmiri brethren attach special importance to the Day.

I take this opportunity to appeal the countrymen in general and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA in particular to re-affirm their commitment to be ready for offering any sacrifice for up-holding the just cause of the people of Kashmir and make their long cherished dream of getting freedom from the clutches of Indian occupation

materialized.

We as a nation must be conscious of the reality that ensuring complete unity and cohesion in our own ranks in this critical juncture of our history is in itself will be of a great source of strength to our Kashmiri brethren.