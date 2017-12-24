Governor urges people of KP, FATA to maintain unity

PESHAWAR, Dec 24 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr.
Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has stressed the countrymen in general and the people of
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA in particular to maintain unflinching unity in
their ranks and make more productive, constructive and fruitful contributions
for ensuring overall national integrity, security, development and prosperity.
This he said in his message of felicitation on the eve of
the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah.
In his message, the Governor Engr. Zafar Iqbal Jhagra said: “December
25 is a history making occasion in the life of all Pakistan as on this day our
beloved leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born in 1876. Impressed by the qualities of head and heart
and his selfless struggle in getting them free from the clutches of alien rule
and suppression, we call him Quaid-e-Azam, the Great leader.
The entire history of Independence Movement under the wise
leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a rich treasure in the shape
of his decisive leadership and experiences.
The pleasant memories of accomplishments of the post Independence era
are indeed a great source of strength and satisfaction for us.
The golden ideals, Unity, Faith and Discipline which proved
the core aspects of his efforts in bringing the Muslims of Sub-Continent under
one banner to achieve independence, will always act as a beacon of light for us
in realizing the dream for which Pakistan was established.
We have achieved many milestones in different spheres of
life during our short history. However,
concerted efforts are needed for further strengthening our position in the
comity of nations as per the aspirations of the heroes of Independence
Movement.
I take this opportunity to stress my countrymen in general
and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA in particular to maintain
unflinching unity in their ranks and make more productive, constructive and
fruitful contributions for ensuring overall national integrity, security,
development and prosperity. This will be
a befitting tribute to our beloved leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”
