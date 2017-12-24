Governor urges people of KP, FATA to maintain unity

PESHAWAR, Dec 24 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has stressed the countrymen in general and the people of

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA in particular to maintain unflinching unity in

their ranks and make more productive, constructive and fruitful contributions

for ensuring overall national integrity, security, development and prosperity.

This he said in his message of felicitation on the eve of

the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah.

In his message, the Governor Engr. Zafar Iqbal Jhagra said: “December

25 is a history making occasion in the life of all Pakistan as on this day our

beloved leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born in 1876. Impressed by the qualities of head and heart

and his selfless struggle in getting them free from the clutches of alien rule

and suppression, we call him Quaid-e-Azam, the Great leader.

The entire history of Independence Movement under the wise

leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a rich treasure in the shape

of his decisive leadership and experiences.

The pleasant memories of accomplishments of the post Independence era

are indeed a great source of strength and satisfaction for us.

The golden ideals, Unity, Faith and Discipline which proved

the core aspects of his efforts in bringing the Muslims of Sub-Continent under

one banner to achieve independence, will always act as a beacon of light for us

in realizing the dream for which Pakistan was established.

We have achieved many milestones in different spheres of

life during our short history. However,

concerted efforts are needed for further strengthening our position in the

comity of nations as per the aspirations of the heroes of Independence

Movement.

I take this opportunity to stress my countrymen in general

and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA in particular to maintain

unflinching unity in their ranks and make more productive, constructive and

fruitful contributions for ensuring overall national integrity, security,

development and prosperity. This will be

a befitting tribute to our beloved leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”