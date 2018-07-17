Governor urges for awareness campaigns to attract tourism in country

KARACHI, Jul 17 (APP): Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair Tuesday said that by attracting foreigners and local tourists the economy of the country could be boosted manifolds as Pakistan is blessed with the most beautiful and mesmerizing places on earth.

Addressing an interactive session held in connection with Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2018, scheduled to be held in October this year at Expo Center Karachi, he said after improvement in law & order there was immense potential of promoting tourist destinations throughout the country.

Notables from tourism industry were present on the occasion. Governor said Pakistan was blessed with mountains, rocks, deserts. plains, rivers and sea, with all four weathers and there were thousands of historic places and buildings situated in the country.

He said that Pakistanis from each and every city visit northern areas in the summers, while foreign tourists also come for mountaineering and hiking.

Along with peaceful conditions, availability of excellent infrastructure was needed to attract and motivate tourists to come again and again, he opined.

Zubair said that special emphasis must be laid on improvement of roads leading to tourist destinations coupled with availability of suitable and affordable accommodation and food.

These measures would result in increase in tourism in that particular area, he added.

While emphasizing the need of proper awareness campaign about distinctive tourist destinations and the facilities available there, Governor Sindh said that proper marketing was needed to highlight tourist attractions.

Majority of Pakistanis are unaware about the beauty and sceneries of northern areas specially Gilgit Baltistan, he said.

Governor Sindh said that K-2 Nanga Parbat lake Saif-ul-Malook, Taxila, Moen-Jo-Daro, Mahr Garh, Sadho Bela, Nankana Sahib, various castles, forts, temples were of immense attractions for tourists.

Many sacred places for the followers of various religions were also located in Pakistan, he added.

He lauded the scheduled Pakistan Travel Mart programme and said that

the participants from around 20 countries would get better understanding about Pakistan and its places of tourism, delegates from tourism industry would interact with each other during the event and it would facilitate close cooperation among various stakeholders of the industry resulting in improved service to tourists, he added.