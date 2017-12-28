Governor urged private sector to come forward for prosperity

KARACHI, Dec 28 (APP):Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Thursday aid there is a big potential for investment in various sectors and economic prosperity is not possible without maximum jobs creation.

He was speaking at a ceremony of provision of 1000 vehicles under the network of “Careem” , taxi and rickshaw hiring service, and financed through Prime Minsiter’s Youth Business Loan scheme , here at the Governor House.

He praised the Careem initiative , which would prove helpful in changing the life of the common man. Besides providing safe and comfortable transportation, it had ensured dignity to drivers of cars and rickshaws, and that of passengers.

” Careem not only provides transport but technology solutions,” he remarked.

He hoped that more such companies would come ahead to strengthen transport system and infrastructure.

He regretted that public transport facility in Karachi and other areas needed improvement and it should be taken as a top priority.

He assured his full support to the Careem network and said he

would arrange a meeting of this company’s representatives with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to start the service in Punjab.

He said it was the private sector which could bring economic

prosperity by investing more and creating more jobs.

The Government’s job was only to form better policies for trade,

industry, and investment, providing infrastructure and enabling environment to the private sector.

He expressed his satisfaction that law and order in the country

especially in Karachi was much better , which had encouraged local and foreign investors to make investment.

On this occasion, the Governor gave key of a car to Abdul Ghafoor, a

young man who is the last beneficiary among the thousand ones getting Careem cars under the initiative.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of JS Bank , Basit Shamsi , Careem’s

CEO Global Mudasir Shaikh, Careem’s CEO Pakistan, Junaid also spoke.

Careem service started from United Arab Emirates and now in ten

cities of Pakistan.

JS Bank is also partner in this scheme.