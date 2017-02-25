Governor Sindh meets industrialist Mirza Ikhtiar Baig

KARACHI, Feb 25 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Saturday visited Baig House and met with prominent industrialist Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig.

Matter regarding enhancing industrial development and investment in the province were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Governor Sindh said that after maintenance of law and order in Karachi, there was a conducive environment of investment available here, which must be exploited.

He said that Karachi was an ideal city for investment which is now being realized by local and foreign investors alike. ‘We must join hands for placing our financial hub on the world economic map at a prominent place’, he remarked further.

The Governor assured that Federal and Provincial Governments would extend all possible help and assistance to industrialists for accelerating pace of industrial development in the province.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig informed Governor Sindh about the problems being confronted by industrialists and investors.