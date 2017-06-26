Governor Sindh extends Eid greetings

KARACHI, June 26 (APP): Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair has

felicitated the countrymen on the occasion of the Eid ul Fitr.

In his Eid message, he said that this Festival is marked at the

culmination of the holy month of Ramzan.

The Governor said we should continue the spirit of the Ramzan

during the rest of the year and seek blessings of Allah Almighty.

He stated that on the occasion we should also remember the

less-privileged and poors so that they could also celebrate the Eid.

Mohammad Zubair was of the view that Pakistan winning the ICC

Champions Trophy by defeating arch-rival India in the final at the

Oval last week has added to the festivities of Eid ul Fitr.

He said that today we should reiterate the resolve to undertake

concerted efforts for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and its

people as was envisioned by the Founder of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah.