Governor Sindh calls on President Mamnoon Hussain

KARACHI, Feb 18 (APP): Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, called on

President Mamnoon Hussain, at the State Guest House here on Saturday.

A Governor House statement said that at the meeting the measures

were reviewed for beefing up security in the province in the wake of

Thursday’s blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.

It said that the President made it very clear that the terrorists

behind such an inhuman act would not be spared.

He stated that those playing with the lives of the innocent human

beings, would be brought to book.

The development projects in the province also came up for

discussion during the meeting and views were exchanged for making the atmosphere conducive for investment in Sindh.

The inclusion of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in the China-

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other development projects were

also discussed during the meeting.

The President pointed out that completion of development projects

initiated in collaboration with the federal government including

Greenline, Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) would provide decent

travel facilities to the people..

He stated that the federal government was working under the

vision of ensuring equal development in all the areas in the country.

Governor Sindh said that owing to the policies of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country has entered in to a new phase of

progress and development and that the province of Sindh will also

benefit from this.

He also lauded the inclusion of the KCR in the CPEC project and

that it would provide modern and latest travel facility to the people.