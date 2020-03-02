Governor Sindh calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the ongoing public welfare and development projects, being undertaken in the province by the federal government.

During the meeting, overall situation in the province and issues pertaining to the development projects came under discussion, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The governor Sindh invited the prime minister to visit Karachi to inaugurate these projects.

The prime minister accepting the invitation, said that he would soon visit Karachi.