ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Wednesday called on Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi here at the Parliament House.
During the meeting, matters related to federal budget 2017-18 and
ongoing development projects in the country including CPEC were discussed, a press release said.
The deputy speaker said the federal budget was a pro-people and
developmental budget.
He said the government had allocated substantial funds for
provision of basic amenities, infrastructure development, power
generation, health and job creation.
Governor Sindh said the government was cognizant of the economic
situation in the country and its policies were pro-investment.
He was confident that investment in power sector would address
power shortages in the country and generate economic activities.
The matter related to Bengali community living in Sindh was
also discussed. Both the leaders agreed to take up this humanitarians issue at the appropriate level.
Governor Sindh calls on NA deputy speaker
