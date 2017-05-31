Governor Sindh calls on NA deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Wednesday called on Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi here at the Parliament House.

During the meeting, matters related to federal budget 2017-18 and

ongoing development projects in the country including CPEC were discussed, a press release said.

The deputy speaker said the federal budget was a pro-people and

developmental budget.

He said the government had allocated substantial funds for

provision of basic amenities, infrastructure development, power

generation, health and job creation.

Governor Sindh said the government was cognizant of the economic

situation in the country and its policies were pro-investment.

He was confident that investment in power sector would address

power shortages in the country and generate economic activities.

The matter related to Bengali community living in Sindh was

also discussed. Both the leaders agreed to take up this humanitarians issue at the appropriate level.