Governor seeks funds to streamline cricket, other sports activities

KARACHI, Apr. 10 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has

recommended the raise in the budgetary allocation for sports sector in the

province.

In a meeting with former test cricketer Shoaib Mohammad, he said

the drive against terrorism makes all the more important to streamline

sports and healthy recreational activities.

“All resources must be pooled for the cause,” he said and assured

to play his due role in reactivating sports centers, including cricket

academies, lying dormant in different parts of the province.

“Provincial government is definitely committed to the cause,

however, lead has to be taken by the sportsmen themselves so as to

develop a pool of talented players,” said the Governor.

He said people of Sindh, like other parts of the country, are

emotionally attached to the game of cricket hence restriction imposed

on international matches, consequent to incidents of terrorism was

quite unfortunate.

“We have to make concerted efforts to revive the spirit and

culture as we are fast on our way to defeat terrorism,” said Muhammad

Zubair.

“Now is perhaps the most appropriate time ,” he said.

Governor said Sindh too has its contribution to the game of

cricket and range of legendary players including Little Master Hanif

Mohammad, Javed Miandad, Iqbal Qasim, Rashid Latif and Sarfaraz Ahmed

have been produced by the province.

He reiterated that Sindh government will be strongly recommended

to provide needed funds and raise budget for sports.

Shoaib Mohammad on the occasion said Sindh, particularly Karachi

has a tremendous pool of talent that needed to be groomed.