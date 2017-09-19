Governor Rajwana phones Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, Sept 19 (APP): Punjab Govenror Malik Muhammad Rajwana on Tuesday

telephoned former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Shairf, who

was in London to attend his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.

He discussed current political situation in the country and

other important national issues during the call.

According to a handout issued here, the governor said

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s victory in NA-120 by-polls was a proof of

triumph of the democratice forces, resolution for political

continuity in the country and people’s love for Nawaz

Sharif.

During the telephonic talk, Rajwana extended his earnest wishes

for early recovery of MNA-elect Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif told the governor: “Pakistan

lives in my heart, and 200 million Pakistanis are my identity”.