Governor Punjab meets President Arif Alvi ; highlights initiatives in the wake of COVID-19

LAHORE, Apr 8 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar met President Arif Alvi here at the Governor’s House on Wednesday and highlighted the anti-coronavirus pandemic services as well as relief efforts carried out for the destitute across the province.

Governor Punjab also briefed the President on the setting-up of ‘Governor Punjab and Chief Minister Telemedicine Helpline’ in different cities of Punjab and how the helplines provided free medical consultation, advice to the callers from home and abroad on coronavirus round the clock.

Governor Sarwar informed the President that the telemedicine helplines had so far benefitted more than 100000 people in the province.

He also dilated on his plans to help establish telemedicine helplines in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the three provinces including Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

President Arif Alvi was also informed about Governor’s Tele-ration Helpline which is dedicated to provide free ration to the jobless and needy during the lock-down due to COVID 19 outbreak in the province.

Chaudhry Sarwar also discussed the distribution of free ration to the deserving families with the help of donations from philanthropists.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit. He was received by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House.