Governor formally launches national housing, population census in KP

PESHAWAR, March 15 (APP):: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Wednesday formally launched the national housing and population census.

The Governor himself marked the housing census number at the gate of GovernorΓÇÖs House, Peshawar, which had been allotted the digit One 001.

He also responded to the questions of media personals and prayed for the success of this campaign.

Chief Census Commissioner; Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Asif Bajwa, Provincial Census Commissioner Mumtaz Ali Khan and others relevant officials were also present on this occasion.