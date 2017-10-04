Governor emphasizes need to develop linkages between academia, industry

HYDERABAD, Oct 4 (APP): The Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has

emphasized on the need of developing linkages between the academia and the industry for innovation, invention, employment and economic growth in Pakistan.

Speaking as a chief guest at a seminar and later while talking to the

media here Wednesday, Zubair announced that he would personally take an initiative in that regard to establish a collaboration between the two stakeholders.

The event titled ‘Promotion of Indus-Academia Collaboration on Knowledge

and Economic Development’ was organized by Pakistan Science Foundation’s Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC) along with Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI).

“The academia should sit with the industry to take their input that what

marketing, business, information, communication, technology and other skills the industry wants,” the governor said.

He gave his example that when he was graduating from IBA university in

the US, the officials from every sector of the business used to visit and lecture the students about their respective sectors.

“They introduced their industries to the students and explained why and

how the students shall join them,” he told.

Zubair praised some private sector universities in Sindh which had

developed linkages with the business sector.

He said the universities can even take the initiative of developing a

business idea and then sharing the same with the businessmen who could finance the project.

The Governor informed that he would soon personally invite key

industrialists to meet the academia in order to develop a collaborative way which benefited both the sides.

He noted that though some industries had been directly or indirectly

funding the higher education, there was a need to streamline that funding for better utilization.

“After visiting Sindh I realized that the students in interior Sindh are

far more interested in acquiring higher education,” he observed and praised highly qualified teachers who had been imparting education in the province.

Responding to the HCCI’s demand about carrying out infrastructure

development in Hyderabad, the Governor acknowledged that problems existed but only some of them could be addressed in the short-term.

He recalled that Hyderabad used to be a city which had hosted

international test matches 3 to 4 decades ago.

“But now even its difficult to arrange a T20 international match in this

city,” he lamented while also pointing out how the condition of the Niaz Cricket Stadium had deteriorated over the years.

He informed that in his recent meeting with the Prime Minister, he

apprised that all formalities relating to establishment of a university in Hyderabad had been completed.

He added that he requested the PM to provide the required approvals at

the federal level and release funds.

The Governor also acknowledged that addressing infrastructure problems

in the SITE area of Hyderabad was necessary to enable the industrial growth.

“But some of all these things could not be addressed before the 2018

general elections as the new government will have to address these issues,” he said.

While talking to the media, the Governor said “What I say is that the

election is a very important process. To change your fate the people give vote and that vote is important,” he said.

Zubair believed that the political parties should share their economic

plan with the business community which should evaluate practicability and implementation of that plan as well as past performance of that party.

“They should ask that you making tall claims but practically how will

you go about it,” he asked, adding that he suggested the same to the federal, provincial and Karachi based business forums.

He said it was important that the political parties share their economic

program with the business community for the latter’s perusal.

“They (businessmen) should then decide which political party is better,”

he added.

“The collaboration between the business community and the political

parties is very strongly needed similar to the collaboration between academia and industry,” he underlined.

Replying to a question, he said the National Security Council had

been formed where the political and military leadership held meetings and discussed the security issues.

To another query, he said earlier it was considered that only seminaries

were producing extremist students but in the recent time it had been observed that students in the universities had been affected.

The PSF’s Chairman Muhammad Ashraf, PASTIC’s Director General Nageen

Ainuddin, Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Pro VC of ISRA University Hameedullah Kazi, Sindh Agriculture University’s VC Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai and other officials also spoke on the occasion.