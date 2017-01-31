Governor-designate Sindh calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): The Governor-designate for Sindh, Mohammad Zubair called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the PM House Tuesday.

The Prime Minister congratulated the governor on his new assignment and assured him of his full support.

Mohammad Zubair thanked the Prime Minister for the trust reposed in him and said he would leave no stone unturned to serve the people of Sindh.