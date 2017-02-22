Governor confident about improved service quality for power consumers in Karachi

KARACHI, Feb. 22 (APP)- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has

expressed his confidence that administrative control of K-Electric

acquired by Shanghai Electric Power Company will help improve the

service quality for power consumers in Karachi.

Talking to a delegation of Shanghai Electric Power Company, led

by its Chairman Wong Youn Dan, that called on him here Wednesday, the governor said Karachi due to its geographical location holds

tremendous potential for investment.

“Government support, correct environment coupled with cost

effective availability of trained and experienced human resource have

turned Karachi into an ideal center for fresh investments,” he said.

Sindh Governor said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif paying special

attention towards the country’s economic sector has led to marked

increase in the investment pouring into the country.

“Government is committed to provide maximum support and security

to the investors so as to create enabling environment for them,” he

said.

Muhammad Zubair said tremendous opportunities exist for Pakistan

and China to cooperate with each other in varied sectors including

investment in sphere related to infrastructure development.

Wong Youn Dan, Chairman, Shanghai Electric Power on the occasion

shared with the Sindh Governor details of the agreement signed with K- Electric and updated measures being adopted for power procurement and consequent supply to the consumers in Karachi.

He said Shanghai Electric Power Company will also focus on social

work in the metropolis so that maximum relief is provided to the

citizens.

He also thanked the Sindh Governor for providing needed support

to the company.