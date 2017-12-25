Governor, CM visit Quaid’s mazar on 141st birth anniversary

KARACHI, Dec 25 (APP):Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair,
Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, alongwith members of the
provincial cabinet, visited the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan,
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on the occasion of his 142
birth anniversary being celebrated on Monday.
On the occasion, they laid floral wreaths and offered
Fateha.
Sindh Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP)
also accompanied them.
Recording his impressions in the Visitors’ Book, Governor
Sindh said that Quaid-e-Azam was an eminent jurist and a
visionary personality and with his untiring efforts, commitment
and peaceful struggle he secured a separate homeland for the
Muslims of the subcontinent in the shape of Pakistan.
He said that December 25, the birthday of the great leader,
reminds us to follow the guiding principles of Quaid-i-Azam and
his vision.
This, Zubair added, would enable us to attain a faster
development in the comity of nations.
He said that Quaid-i-Azam’s vision and his style of politics
would serve as a guiding principles.
The Governor said that we should forge unity in order to
overcome the internal as well as the external challenges.
He also said that in accordance with the teachings of the
Quaid, special attention is being paid towards ensuring the due
rights of the minorities.
