Governor Balochistan pays tributes to Zalmi Foundation foor organizing Madrasa league

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Information Minister Zahoor Buledi presenting trophy to winning team of Al Baqrah Srikers under Zalmi Foundation at Bolan Cricket Stadium.

QUETTA, Dec 07 (APP):Governor Balochistan Justice (R) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said the incumbent government was focusing on development processes along with sports as 60 percent of country’s population was consisted of youth.
He said this while addressing at final match of Zalmi Madrasa League at Bolan Cricket Stadium here.