QUETTA, Dec 07 (APP):Governor Balochistan Justice (R) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said the incumbent government was focusing on development processes along with sports as 60 percent of country’s population was consisted of youth.
He said this while addressing at final match of Zalmi Madrasa League at Bolan Cricket Stadium here.
Governor Balochistan pays tributes to Zalmi Foundation foor organizing Madrasa league
