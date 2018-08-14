Governor Balochistan confers QPM awards for two police martyred

QUETTA, Aug 14 (APP):Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai on Monday conferred upon Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal on two martyred of police’s relatives on behalf of President of Paksitan in connection
with the 71st Independence Day.
An investiture ceremony of award was held at Governor House.
Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri, Interim
Provincial Home Minister Agha Umar Bangulzai, Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Raheela Hameed Khan, former MPA Dr, Hamid Khan Achakzai, Chief Secretary
Balochistan Aurang Zaib, Inspector General of Police Balochistan and Deputy
Inspector Balochistan and other senior officials of department were present on
the occasion.
The Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal award were received by father of the
martyred sub-Inspector Sher Hussain, Juma Khan and martyred of Kala Khan police
constable, Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema.
Sub-Inspector Sher Hussain was martyred on Independence Day in
2015 in Jaffarabad district during exchanging of firing by unknown suspects.
Kala Khan Police constable, who had been martyred
in Quetta district while he was alone competed with suspects in an exchanging
of firing where he suffered serious wounds and later he was martyred.