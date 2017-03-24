Governor appreciates contribution of Bengalli speaking Pakistanis in national development

KARACHI, Mar. 24 (APP)- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here

on Friday appreciated contribution made by Bengalli speaking

Pakistanis in development of the country in general and of Karachi in

particular.

Talking to a delegation of Action Committee for Pakistani

Bengallis, who called on him this afternoon, the Governor said

government is committed to the cause of public well being for all

citizens.

“This is in particular context of education, health and easy

access to justice.” he said reiterating that the government is

committed to ensure their easy availability to all citizens without

any distinction.

Sindh Governor said restoration of peace and improved law and

order situation in Karachi could not have been possible without the

cooperation of the citizens.

“Improved law and order situation in the metropolis has

consequently enhanced social and economic activities restoring public

confidence,” said Governor Muhammad Zubair.

Talking to the delegation, led by Shaikh Muhammad Siraj, he said

steady improvement in the situation will necessarily improve life

quality and opportunities to prosper to all Karachiites.

Senior Vice President, PML – N, Karachi, S.M.Shahjehan was also

present on the occasion.

Other members of the Action Committee for Pakistani Bengallis

including Amanullah, Maqsood Alam, Jahangir Dawood, Zubair Hasan,

Janhangir Dawood, Shakoor Hussain, Taslima Khatoon and Noor Islam

shared with the Governor problems faced by members of Bengalli

community in Karachi.