Governor announces support to NGO working for potable water in slums, remote areas

KARACHI, June 18 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has

announced to extend all possible support to a local NGO working on

installation of a network of RO plants so as to provide potable water

to the inhabitants of slums and remote areas across the country.

Talking to a delegation of Saylani Welfare International Trust

led by Maulana Bashir Farooqi, he said government as well as people

are indebted to philanthropists and relevant organizations working

genuinely and with absolute sincerity to meet basic needs of resource-

less sections.

Assuring that, he in his individual capacity too was committed to

support the cause, Sindh Governor said the aspiration to serve people

selflessly is a blessing that needed to be streamlined.

He appreciated that Saylani Trust was also working for economic

empowerment of the downtrodden people besides working in health,

education and provision for basic necessities as clean water.

The delegation that also included Muhammad Yousuf Lakhani, Amjad

Chamadia, Muhammad Ghizal and Rafiq Suleiman informed the Governor

that their organization was serving in 63 different sectors.

“Our focus is on marginalized sections with equal attention

towards poverty stricken people based in remote parts of the country,”

said Maulana Bashir Farooqui,

It was claimed that Saylani Welfare International Trust ensures

regular audit of its accounts enhancing public confidence in terms of

donation collection as well as transparent use of the same.

The delegation mentioned that Information Technology

Laboratories have already been established in Karachi and Faisalabad

while more are planned to be set up in other cities.