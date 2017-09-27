Governor Achakzai met officials from Belgian parliament

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai

Wednesday held a meeting with president of Foreign Affairs Committee of Belgian Parliament Dirk Van der Maelen and briefed him about the developments in the province of Balochistan.

According to a message received here, Muhammad Khan Achakzai informed Dirk Van der Maelen that the consolidation of democratic process in Pakistan has contributed positively towards peace and socio-economic development of

Balochistan.

Talking about improvement in the security situation of Balochistan, the Governor stated that the law and order has been restored and terrorism related incidents have reduced considerably in the province.

Referring to social sector developments in recent years the Governor said that shortly after elections in 2013, the Government unveiled Balochistan Education Sector Plan, 2013-18 and a Compulsory Education Act was passed in 2014.

He said, “Baluchistan is preparing itself to become hub of economic

activity and connectivity and our development is beneficial not only to our own people, but also for those around us and beyond”.

Governor Achakzai stated that Gwadar can become a key transit and trans-shipment hub in the entire region. “It is expected that once fully

operationalized, Gwadar port will create more than 40,000 jobs. In addition to that, industrial zones are proposed for major cities of Baluchistan, including in Quetta, Khuzdar, Gwadar, Uthal, Hub and DeraMuradJamali. Special economic zones for mining are proposed for Khuzdar, Chaghi, QillaSaifullah, Saindak, Rekodiq, Qalat and Lasbela”, he added.

He also referred to satisfactory progress in cooperation with the EU. He informed that recently, together with the EU, a six-year Balochistan Rural Development and Community Empowerment Programme has been chalked out to reduce the negative impact of economic deprivation, poverty, environmental degradation and climate change.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Mrs Naghmana A Hashmi also attended the meeting.

Sajjad Karim MEP who is also Chair of Pakistan Friendship Group in European Parliament hosted a luncheon meeting for the Governor at the European Parliament,which was attended by a large number of parliamentarians.