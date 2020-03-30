Government’s relief package for daily wagers a historic step: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday said that government’s relief package for the vulnerable segments of society including daily wagers, labourers and others in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation was a historic step in right direction.

Talking to private news channel, she said the newly announced “Corona Relief Tigers Youth Force” would take the prime minister’s fight forward and ensure that labourers and daily wage earners do not remain hungry across the country.

She said country can’t afford complete lock down, as if government announced it all over the country people would start flooding to shops for stocking up groceries and other items.

She added that the government was fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the people and further steps were being taken to provide relief to the people.

“Government is also going to start a major charity project under the Ehsaas programme, she said, adding that whoever wants to do a welfare activity could easily reach to the deserving people through a database.

Zartaj said a reduction of 15 rupees per liter in the prices of petroleum products including diesel, petrol, kerosene oil etc has announced.

Minister elaborated that the government has also reduced and or abolished taxes on edible items like oil, ghee, and pulses to lower the prices of kitchen items to facilitate common man in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Utility stores are also facilitating their customers with subsidize rate food items across the country, she added.

She said that it was time the nation should stand united and fight the pandemic with bravery.

She highlighted that the government was closely monitoring the situation and taking all possible measures in the best interest of the masses.

She said people should adopt social distancing, avoid public gatherings and stay at homes to save themselves with following health ministry’s regular advisories.