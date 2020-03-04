Government’s letter to UK Govt irks PML-N

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan on Wednesday said the government’s letter to UK government regarding return of Mian Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan irked the entire PML-N.

Talking to media outside the parliament house, Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan said the entire nation received an update about the health of Mian Nawaz Sharif from the PML-N leadership, after a letter was written to the UK government.

She said Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was itself playing politics on the health issues of Nawaz Sharif, but blaming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government for the same. The government had only asked about the update on his health, she added.

The entire nation was curious to know that what kind surgery was this whose arrangements were yet to be completed, said Firdous Ashiq Awan, adding the disease of Nawaz Sharif could not diagnosed so far in London.

She asked that what kind of treatment Nawaz Sharif was going through, that he had not been hospitalized for a single day and enjoying his time with family at home.

She said immature politician form Sindh, the other day accused the government for curbing media rights whereas he himself failed to provide justice to a journalist family who was killed in his province for speaking truth.

Everybody was aware of the fact of media freedom in the province of Sindh therefore instead of making false claims, he should try to provide justice to the family of slain journalist in Sindh, said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

She said the government was making all out efforts to revive the institutions which were crippled in the tenure of previous governments, said SAPM, adding the dead institutes would be privatized in a transparent manner and in accordance with international law.

She further said Prime Minister Imran Khan was carefully spending every single penny of Pakistan for the welfare of People and would throw out black sheep from all institutions with the support of the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, she said legislation for child protection would yield positive results and an examples would be set for the child abusers.