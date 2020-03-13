Government taking additional steps to tackle spread of coronavirus: Nausheen

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Parliamentary Secretary Nausheen Hamid Friday said that Health Ministry was closely monitoring and taking special measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Talking to private news channel, as part of prevention against coronavirus, Nausheen Hamid specially requested to all travellers and foreign players for “self-isolate” and avoid public gatherings after they traveling one country to other.

Travellers also returning from affected countries are being asked to monitor their symptoms for 14 days after returning, she mentioned.

Secretary urges PSL fans and common people to practice good hygiene habits such as staying home when sick, covering their mouth when coughing or sneezing and washing hands regularly.

Regarding national emergency on coronavirus, she said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to call the meeting of National Security Council (NSC) on Friday to discuss Pakistan’s response to the spread of COVID-19.

She said all foreign nationals and traveler are being screened at major airports with additional staff and equipment.

She also appealed to the public to act upon the advice of government so that they could fight coronavirus together.

Everybody should stay home if they were experiencing fever and respiratory issues such as coughing, nasal congestion, sore throat or pneumonia, she suggested, adding that to avoid social contact. Call your general practitioner if the symptoms get worse.

“Our doctors remain in communication with infection control specialists and public health authorities and we will continue to abide by their advice,” she said.

She said Health Ministry of Pakistan with the joint efforts of social media has also launched an awareness campaign on the virus, adding that all the stakeholders and public urged to play role in stopping this virus and safe themselves with proper protective measures.