Government steps leading towards real change in people lives:Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that positive steps taken by the government were leading towards real change in the lives of the people.

In her tweet, the Special Assistant said dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice was basic ideology of PTI and the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill sets the legal condition of disposing of civil cases in Civil Courts to Supreme Court to two years. Earlier, one generation filed cases and it was decided at the time of third generation, she expressed.