Government releases over Rs6,952 million for water, power projects

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):The government has released a sum of Rs6,952.776 million for various water and power projects in annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2018-19 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs6,872.230 million out of total

Rs61,616.962 million has been released for water projects and Rs80.546 million out of Rs33,365.570 million for power projects.