Government of Balochistan’s delegation meets Belgian businessmen.

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): A nine member delegation of Government of Balochistan, currently visiting Brussels, held meeting with the leading business concerns of Belgium and briefed them on the economic opportunities in the province of Balochistan, which is fast emerging as a hub of economic activity in the wake of infrastructure development in the form of deep sea port of Gwadar and China Pakistan Economic Corridor-CPEC.

According to a message received here Thursday from Brussels, the delegation is led by the Minister for Irrigation and Energy NawabzadaChangez Khan Marri and includes Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Health Rehmat Saleh Baloch; Members of Balochistan Assembly Nasrullah Khan, Mr. Ahmed Ali , Mr.Tahir Mahmood and Muhammad Raza and tribal notable Mr.Umair Ahmed Hussaini. The official spokesman of the Government of Balochistan Mr Anwaarul Haq Kakar is also accompanying the delegation.

While answering the queries of the businessmen,the official spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Anwaarul Haq Kakar ensured that the security apparatus of the government was capable enough to protect the foreign nationals engaged in the economic activities in the entire Pakistan including Balochistan.

He further confirmed that opportunities existed for Public-Private partnerships in various areas of businesses and such partnerships were already existing in mining, oil & gas and fisheries to name a few. He explained that CPEC would be completed in three phases with different kind of opportunities emanating from each phase, including huge potential for the energy sector.

Balochistan has an area of 347,190 Sq. Km with huge reserves of natural resources including gold, copper, natural gas and large variety of minerals. Its 750 km long coastline with one of the world’s biggest deep sea port of Gwadar makes the province an important hub of economic connectivity between various regions of the world, he added.

Earlier,the Economic Minister of Embassy, Omar Hameed gave a presentation on the economic and investment paradigm of Pakistan with particular reference to Balochistan. The meeting was attended by a large number of Belgian businesspersons from different sectors including agriculture, energy and shipping.