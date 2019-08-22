Government measures for improvement of economy start paying dividends: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the nation has started receiving good news on the economic front.

In a series of tweets, she said that positive effects of government’s measures for improvement and stability of economy have started paying dividends.

Dr Firdous said that current account deficit in fiscal year 2018 was US $2.1 billion which had fell down to $579 million now, which was the lowest deficit in past four years. She said that current account deficit was expected a further decline by 44 percent in fiscal year 2020, which would help control inflation and a boost national economy.