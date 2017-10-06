Government making strenuous efforts for revival of sports, films, music, heritage: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): State Minister for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb
Friday said the government was making strenuous efforts for revival of sports, films, music and heritage as well as building sports infrastructure and academies to promote and revive sports by carrying forward the vision of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Speaking as chief guest at the conference of International Sports Press Association here she said that the return of peace through collective efforts of the nation had produced congenial atmosphere for the revival of international sports activities in Pakistan.
The MOS reiterated that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
was carrying forward the baton to ensure uninterrupted revival
and promotion of films, music, heritage and sports with a theme “I
feel proud to be a citizen of Pakistan”.
Marriyum observed that Pakistan had a very rich culture and
sports were an integral part of it as every person
in Pakistan was a sportsman at heart. She said that Pakistanis were
a proud and brave nation that had fought terrorism for the last
35 years with an unyielding commitment and solidarity and along
with the armed forces made unparalleled sacrifices. The minister also eulogized the vital role that media played in the fight against terrorism.
The minister said that Pakistan overcame terrorism with
the efforts of the federal and provincial government by implementing
Internal Security Policy and National Action Plan in line with
the vision of the former Prime Minister.
She said that though peace had returned to Pakistan but a
lot still needed to be done. Marriyum pointed out that the provincial
government were also investing heavily in the sports
infrastructure and developing new playgrounds.
She informed the audience that under the Prime Minister’s
Eduction Reforms Programme, sports facilities at 422 schools and
colleges of Islamabad were being upgraded and it had been made
incumbent upon the educational institutions to provide grounds
and sports facilities to the students.
The MOS said that the return of international cricket as
well as other sports to Pakistan was an auspicious development.
She said that the arrival of sportsmen and guests from
other countries was very encouraging for every Pakistani and it
indicated the fact that the world acknowledged Pakistan as a peaceful
country.
She thanked all the foreign sportsmen who had visited
Pakistan during the last four years and helped in the revival
of sports activities in the country.
Marriyum said that Pakistan was now fighting another war to
erase the `perception of terrorism’ which was more difficult and
arduous.
The minister said that Pakistan had a relatively young
population as 60 per cent of the people were less than 40 years
old adding youth should be part of healthy activities to achieve the
dream of a peaceful society. She maintained that one of the ways
to cure aggressiveness among youth was to engage them in sports.
The minister also underscored the need for engaging
communities in the task of promotion of sports and fighting
intolerance.
Marriyum praising the role of media in cultivating interest
of the people in sports said that the holding of
Sports Journalists conference in Islamabad was yet another great
day for every Pakistani as 70 sports journalists and delegates
from 30 countries were participating in it. She said that
the conference would providean opportunity to the young
sports journalists to learn new writing skills from their seniors.
AIPS President Gianni Merlo, AIPS member from Hungary
Zsuzsa CSISZTU and President Sports Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik
also spoke about the importance of journalists and writers in
promotion of sports.
The foreign delegates expressed the desire to work in
coordination with their Pakistani colleagues to encourage sports
and promotion of peace.
The minister gave life-time achievement awards to renowned
and legendary commentators Chishti Mujahid, Muhammad Idrees, Tariq
Raheem and others who brought sports into home and hearts of the
people and gave them a reason to be proud of themselves as well
as knowing their sports heroes in games of cricket, hockey and
squash.
The session concluded with exchange of momentos
and groups photos.
Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage
in collaboration with AIPS organized the conference.
