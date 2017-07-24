Government focussing on AJK’s development: PM

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Monday said the federal government was focusing on infrastructure

and tourism development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir which was

manifested by two folds increase of federal funding for these

sectors.

“Our government aims at making AJ&K the hub of tourism”, he

was talking to AJK Minister for Information and

Tourism Mushtaq Minhas who called on him, a press release said.

The prime minister further said the PML-N would deliver on

promises made with the people of AJ&K regarding improvements in

education, health and social sectors.

“I will visit AJ&K soon to meet the PML-N workers”, he added.

With regards to human rights violations in Indian occupied

Jammu & Kashmir, he said Pakistan always strongly

condemned the use of force on innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan would keep on extending diplomatic and moral support

towards the rightful demand of self-determination of the Kashmiri

people, he reiterated.

During the meeting, AJK minister for information and tourism

briefed the prime minister over various development projects

undertaken by the AJK government.