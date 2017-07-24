Government focussing on AJK’s development: PM

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Monday said the federal government was focusing on infrastructure
and tourism development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir which was
manifested by two folds increase of federal funding for these
sectors.
“Our government aims at making AJ&K the hub of tourism”, he
was talking to AJK Minister for Information and
Tourism Mushtaq Minhas who called on him, a press release said.
The prime minister further said the PML-N would deliver on
promises made with the people of AJ&K regarding improvements in
education, health and social sectors.
“I will visit AJ&K soon to meet the PML-N workers”, he added.
With regards to human rights violations in Indian occupied
Jammu & Kashmir, he said Pakistan always strongly
condemned the use of force on innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan would keep on extending diplomatic and moral support
towards the rightful demand of self-determination of the Kashmiri
people, he reiterated.
During the meeting, AJK minister for information and tourism
briefed the prime minister over various development projects
undertaken by the AJK government.
