PM sees construction of five m affordable houses vital to set economy moving

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the mega construction project of half a million houses would kickstart from Gwadar to benefit the poor fishermen and later commence in Peshawar and other parts of the country to provide affordable housing units to the low income people.

The prime minister was speaking as a chief guest during the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Government of Pakistan (GoP) , United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and Sustainable Housing Solutions (SHS), for NAYA Pakistan Housing Programme.