Government facilitating business community: Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Monday said that government was well aware to the problems of business community which were being resolved on priority.

He said that the role of business community was very important in the economic development therefore they would be given facilities to play their due role in the national development, said a statement issued here.

Muhammad Zubair said this while talking to a 20-member delegation of Businessman Panel led by its Senior Vice Chairman Mian Zahid Hussain.

The Governor said that government would resolve all infrastructure, energy and tax related issues and asked the taxation authorities not to harass businessmen.

“ Our exports can only rebound when we provide incentives to the exports sector”, he said, adding that government had taken steps to strengthen external trade.

The governor said that government had achieved a lot of tasks during

last three years and country was heading towards a bright future.

He said that government had achieved almost all of the objectives by successfully meeting the challenge of extremism, terrorism and chronic energy shortages.

The Governor said that difficult decisions on vital national matters were now being taken with consensus, adding that huge investment was pouring in the energy sector and several new projects were in the pipeline.

He mentioned the projects in solar, hydel, coal and nuclear, besides the three new power generation plants that would be run with LNG soon.

At the occasion Mian Zahid Hussain and other business leaders said that they unconditionally supports vision of the Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif.

They lauded the government for taking serious steps to overcome

energy shortages and supported decision of the government to expedite work on TAPI gas pipeline project.