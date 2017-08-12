Government ensures conducive environ for youth to excel: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Saturday said the government believed in ensuring a conducive
environment for the youth with opportunities to exploit their true
potentials and excel in all fields of life.
“Youth are the agents of our future and only by channeling
their energy, creativity and talent towards addressing the multiple
challenges we face, we will be able to build a strong Pakistan,” the
prime minister said in a message on the International Youth Day
being observed on August 12 (today) across the globe.
The prime minister said the government was committed towards
supporting the youth in becoming leaders and ensuring their
meaningful role in the society.
He said that Pakistan joined the world community in commemorating
the Day.
Youth of any country or nation was the driving force and key
factor for realizing the dream of achieving progress, development
and economic prosperity, he added.
He said the tremendously significant role of the youth was
crucial for making Pakistan a stable, modern, democratic and ideal
state.
Around 60% of Pakistani population comprised of youth which
was the greatest national asset, he added.
“We believe in their potentials and share their dreams of
making Pakistan a truly modern and progressive state,” PM office
media wing in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.
“We can proudly claim that our party’s government has hugely
invested in our youth by taking historic initiatives for the
betterment of our youth, especially in the fields of education,
health and entrepreneurship,” he added.
The prime minister said the mega projects in the fields of
power production and communication networks were the right avenues
to provide employment opportunities for youth.
“China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is one shining
example to the credit of our leadership for creating the
opportunities to positively and gainfully engage our youth,” he
added.
He said the government had launched a remarkable initiative,
Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, for the socio-economic development
of youth. This programme included six schemes which focussed on
education, research, skill development, employment and
entrepreneurship.
