Government accords top priority to protection of minorities’ rights: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on

Thursday said the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N was according top priority to the protection of rights of minorities in the country.

Talking to President PML-N Minority Wing Sindh Sham Sundar Advani here at the PM House, the Prime Minister said the country could prosper only if all communities exercised their fullest potential.

The Prime Minister lauded the role and contributions of minorities towards the collective objective of attaining a truly prosperous and developed Pakistan.

“The present democratic government is committed to ensure equal

opportunities for all the communities in a harmonious manner,” the Prime Minister said.

Sham Sundar Advani apprised the Prime Minister on the matters related

to minorities in Sindh.