Govenror Balochistan seeks out China’s assistance for resolution of water scarcity in Balochistan and Gwadar

QUETTA, Oct 29 (APP):Balochistan Governor Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai seek out China’s collaboration, technical assistance

and valuable expertise for resolution of water scarcity issues in the province and Gwadar in particular.

Governor Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai expressed these views at the conference of Asian Parliamentary Assembly’s Committee on Political Affairs, held in Gwadar today.

Governor appreciated efforts made by Chairman Senate Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani and his team on stepping ahead all challenges and organizing this mega event.

The governor said that ensuring mutual cooperation for boosting economic activities is need of the hour, China Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC) project is playing vital role to uplift economy of the region.

The governor said that timely completion of

CPEC would transform Pakistan into centre of the trade and would led to the

international recognition of Balochistan’s geostrategic location.

The governor said that CPEC would provide minimum

distance connectivity of China with Gwadar, and would enhance bilateral

economic ties of two countries.

“It aims to provide an outlet to the land-locked Central Asian States including Afghanistan”, He added.

“CPEC would serve as a line of sustainable development bringing prosperity at the door step of the people through transit trade and transhipment facilities”, he said.

The governor further said that both Pakistan and Balochistan would witness massive economic activities in future.

The governor emphasized to utilize the vast opportunities created by CPEC through collective measures at regional level. There exist solid bilateral ties between Pakistan and China, He added.

The governor said that all political, economic and administrative reforms of a society rely upon the welfare and

prosperity of the dwellers.