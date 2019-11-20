Gov to improve labour standards for conducive business environment: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Prime Minister’s Adviser for Commerce, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the government’s priority was to improve labor standards and provide conducive working environment at work place for enhancing the quality of labor.

“We are working in all 27 conventions given by European Union after signing the Generalized Schemes of Preference (GSP- Plus) including 7 conventions related to labor condition in the country, he said while addressing the “multi- Stakeholder National Consultation on strategies and Partnership for Improving Coordination and Compliance of GSP- Plus treaties organized by Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research here.

Delegation Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan, Ms Androulla Kaminara and Country Director, International Labour Organization (ILO) Ingrid Christensen also addressed on the occasion.

Razak said that Pakistan was committed for executing the labor laws including the slavery and bonded labour, Child labour and gender discrimination in wages to improve the working environment in the industries.

He said that women have important role in country’s economy and the government is encouraged to enhance the women participation in industrial work and business for their capacity issues would also be addressed.

He said that in last six months Pakistan’s exports in value addition notably increased as compared to past years.

He said after signing the GSP-Plus in 2013, local exports to the EU countries rose by 51 percent and 41percent in value by past years.

The advisor said that EU GSP – Plus related convention was excellent opportunity for Pakistan to implement these laws to create better business environment in the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was concerned about the economic growth and he wanted conducive business environment in the country.

Razak said that EU 27 convention had in larger benefit of the country for improving the condition of labour to provide employment and livelihood to the people.

He invited all the stakeholders including labor union, Industrialists and workers to come forward and help the government for implementing these all convention in true spirit.

He showed optimism that Pakistan would be successful to implement this convention and get other GSP- Plus status in near future.

He said that Pakistan wanted to extend more cooperation to the EU countries and ILO improving bilateral ties and economic growth in the country.

He said that “We want to work on economic stability and growth for which better environment for labor would must to achieve the government economic agenda.

While he informed that, he himself visited the EU headquarter and briefed them on the progress on these conventions to enhance the cooperation for future.

While addressing the gathering Ambassador delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan,Ms Androulla Kaminara said that Pakistan had performed very well for achieving the implementation of 27 convention of EU GSP-Plus.

She said that that EU preference respect global rules, environment, good governance, gender equality for sustainable growth.