ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Google, on Wednesday, paid tribute to legendary Pakistani actor, producer and script writer Waheed Murad on his 81st birth anniversary with a doodle.

Born on October 2, 2038, Waheed Murad also known as `Chocolate Hero’, was a Pakistani film actor, producer and script writer. He graduated from the S.M. Arts College Karachi, and then earned a masters degree in English literature from University of Karachi.