Google goes green to celebrate 70th Independence day of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): In order to mark the 70th Independence Day of
Pakistan, the tech giant, Google has changed its logo to a doodle with animated Pakistani
flag.
Google has been dedicating doodles to mark Pakistan’s independence
day over the past few years now, which attracts praise from Pakistanis online.
The Google also celebrated birthdays of late musician Nusrat Fateh Ali
Khan and social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi.
Google changes its logo on homepage to mark prominent holidays and
celebrate notable personalities across the world. Google calls the changed logos as
“doodles”.
