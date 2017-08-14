Google goes green to celebrate 70th Independence day of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): In order to mark the 70th Independence Day of

Pakistan, the tech giant, Google has changed its logo to a doodle with animated Pakistani

flag.

Google has been dedicating doodles to mark Pakistan’s independence

day over the past few years now, which attracts praise from Pakistanis online.

The Google also celebrated birthdays of late musician Nusrat Fateh Ali

Khan and social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Google changes its logo on homepage to mark prominent holidays and

celebrate notable personalities across the world. Google calls the changed logos as

“doodles”.