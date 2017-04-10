Golden Eagles wins T20 veterans cricket championship

LAHORE,Apr 10 (APP): Golden Eagles beat Chaudhary Sports by three

wickets in the final and won the title of 7th Amar Cables T-20 Veterans Cricket Championship here on Monday at Shah Faisal cricket ground.

Chaudhary Sports batting first made 149/7 in 20 overs after Golden

Eagles captain Muhammad Salman Khan won the toss and invited the

opposition to bat.

Ch Sports main run getters were Amar Butt 45, Ahmad Said 21, Javaid

Hafeez 19, Shahid Ali 17, Ch. Shafqat Hussain 15 and Abbas Chaudhary 13 not out.

Golden Eagles bowling main wicket takers were Rauf Wain 3/39, Muhammad Hafeez 1/20 and Rashid Latif Junior 1/23 wickets.

In reply Golden Eagles scored 150/7 in 19 overs. Man of the match

Muhammad Hafeez played well and top scored with unbeaten 46 run as Ashfaq Aslam made 39 runs and Muhammad Zubair Butt added 20. Javaid Hafeez 4/40 wicket was pick of the Ch Sports bowlers.

Qaiser Waheed and Muhammad Asif stood as umpires and Nadeem Ghori was TV umpire. Waleed Yaqoob acted as Tournament Coordinator and Muhammad Kazim was the scorer. Shahid Hussain was the commentator.

Muhammad Hafeez from Golden Eagles was declared player of the tournament ,man of the match and best bowler of the tournament.Bilal Khilji was adjudged the best batsman,Afzal Shah best wicket keeper and Nadeem Boota also best fielder of the tournament.

End of the match chief guest former captain Pakistan Cricket Team and

Chief Selector Pakistan Cricket Team Inzmam-ul-Haq gave away the winning trophy and a cash prize of Rs 100,000 to winning captain Salman Khan and runners up trophy,and Rs 50000 to Captain Chaudhary Sports Ch. Shafqat Hussain .

CEO Golden Banaspati Mian Tasadaq Rasool awarded a special cash prize of Rs 200,000 to Golden Eagles team at the ceremony which was also attended by President Lahore City Cricket Association,Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad, CEO PVCA Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, CEO Amar Cables Amer Ilyas Butt, Syed Azhar Zaidi,Sardar Noshad Ali.