Gold-winning Pak Junior Squash given a heroic welcome on return

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Pakistan Junior Squash team received a heroic welcome when they returned homeon early Tuesday following their astounding show in the 19th Asian Junior Squash TeamChampionship at Pattaya, Thailand.

After registering wins in all their pool matches, Pakistan team outclassed

traditional rivals India 2-0 in the final to claim the gold medal.

The team arrived at International Airport Islamabad on late Monday where

they were given a warm welcome by Director Academies Pakistan Squash

Federation, Air Commodore (retd) Aftab Sadiq Qureshi along with other PSF officials.