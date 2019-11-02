Glowing tributes paid to literary contribution of late Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi

LONDON, Nov 02 (APP):The speakers including Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Friday evening paid glowing tributes to acclaimed Pakistani Urdu humourist writer late Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi for his an extraordinary contribution to the the literature of the country.

The literary event ” an evening with renowned poet Iftikhar Arif was organized by Pakistan High Commission in collaboration with Urdu Markaz London was attended by a large number of British-Pakistani community belonging to different walks of life including diplomats, writers, poets, jouranlists and staff of Pakistan High Commission London.

Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, renowned poet Iftikhar Arif, Chairman Urdu Markaz London Dr. Javed Sheikh, Poet Aqeel Danish, Poetess Rehana Ruhi, renowned broadcaster Raza Ali Abidi, poet Javed Saba ,Muneer Ahmed and Faizan Arif spoke on the occasion.

High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria in his remarks welcomed renowned poet Iftikhar Arif and other participants of the event.

Paying glowing tributes to late Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi, the High Commissioner said that government of Pakistan in recognition of his valuable contribution to the Urdu literature conferred him two highest civil awards of Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

He said that Pakistan High Commission was actively engaged in promotion of rich Pakistani culture and literature, in order to enhance the soft image of Pakistan in the world and this function was also part of these activities.

The High Commissioner also appreciated the role of Dr.Javed Sheikh for promotion of Urdu language in the UK.

He also acknowledged famous broadcaster Raza Ali Abidi for his services to Urdu language and mentioned some of his BBC Urdu programmes like Jernali Sarak,Shair Darya and Sab Ras.

He also called for promoting rich culture and literature of Pakistan among the new generation especially among the youth living in foreign countries including the UK.

He also lauded the contribution of Iftikhar Arif for the promotion of literature in the country.

The High Commissioner on the the occasion, updated the audience on the current worst human rights situation under 90-day of siege in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Nafees Zakaria on the occasion urged the participants to keep the Kashmiri people in their thoughts and prayers and keep reminding the international community about the ongoing atrocities on defense less Kashmiri people and humanitarian crisis under the draconian laws of India, in the occupied valley.

He said that brutal Indian occupation forces have killed more than 100,000 Kashmiris, while the Indian government catch and kill strategy in occupied Kashmir was continued un-abated.

He added that International human rights organizations and amnesty internal have unearthed mass graves in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The High Commissioner called for implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir for peaceful resolution of the dispute between India and Pakistan.

Iftikhar Arif speaking on the occasion said that late Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi was one of the top five most prose writers in Pakistan.

He said that popular work of Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi included “Chiragh Talay, Khakam Badhan, Zarguzasht,Aab Gum and Sham-e-Shair-Yaaraan”.

He said that late Yusufi was his teacher, mentor and loving and caring and well dressed person.

Iftikhar Arif said that his humourous writings would always be remambered and bring smiles on the faces of his readers and literature lovers.

The other speakers also highlighted the life and services of late Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi for the promotion of Urdu literature in the country.

They said that late Yusufi was a champion of Urdu satirical and humourous prose writings and his books would be an an asset in the history of Urdu literature.

Poets Aqeel Danish, Iftikhar Arif, Rehana Ruhiand Javed Saba recited their poems which were applauded by the audience.