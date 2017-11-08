Glowing tributes paid to Allama Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Glowing tributes were paid to the national poet Allama Iqbal in a function held at PNCA here on November 8 in connection with his birth anniversary.

The function was jointly organized by the joint Collaboration of Allama Iqbal council and Roots Millennium School System.

Chairman Allama Iqbal Council Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, poet Anwar Masood, MD NBF Dr Inamul Haq Javaid, MD Roots Millennium Schools Faisal Mukhtar, Director Saba, Dr Najeeba Arif, Rabia Kiani and Dr Manzoor Ali also graced the occasion.

Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema said that those who do not pay tribute to their national heroes are faded away. Iqbal’s intellect will always remain guiding Principle for the humanity.

Prof Anwar Masood said that we as a nation have been blessed with philosophy and poetry of Dr Iqbal.

Iqbal’s poetry also reflects the tafseer of Holy Quran, Faisal Mushtaq drew the attention of youth towards Iqbal terming Iqbal as a beacon of light for them. MD NBF Dr.Inamul Haq Javaid and Prof Zahid Masood declared the position holders of declamation contest.

According to the judgment Hafsa Javaid (English) and Fatima Aamir (Urdu) bagged first position on delivering their speeches.