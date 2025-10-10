Zimbabwean VP hails Chinese-invested industrial park for boosting industrialization

- Advertisement -

HARARE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua/APP): Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Thursday commended a Chinese-invested industrial park for enhancing the country’s industrialization and modernization drive.

Officially opening a conference on mining, engineering, and transport in the second-largest city of Bulawayo, Chiwenga said the Chinese-invested Palm River Energy Metallurgical Special Economic Zone is a strategic project that boosts the country’s mineral beneficiation capacity, energy supplies, and job creation.

Launched by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in February, the project in Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland South Province integrates energy production and metallurgical industries. It will be implemented in five phases over 12 years to produce chromium-based materials and coke.

“We commend the recent commissioning of strategic projects such as the Palm River Energy Metallurgical Plant. These are milestones that anchor beneficiation and energy self-sufficiency,” Chiwenga said.

Chiwenga said Zimbabwe is pushing for more local beneficiation of mineral resources to accelerate industrialization and urged miners to move beyond mineral extraction and embed beneficiation and value addition in their operations.

“To the investors, both local and international, Zimbabwe remains open for business,” he said. “We seek mutual partnerships that ensure the minerals beneath our soil empower all our people.”

Mining remains a key sector of Zimbabwe’s economy, contributing over 70 percent to the country’s export earnings.